Just when you thought Starmer had succeeded in putting him out to pasture, Jeremy Corbyn finds a new lease of life courtesy of his local comrades. Under the cover of darkness, socialists in the satellite state of Islington North rallied around Corbyn to sign this defiant manifesto:

“This CLP would like to thank our sitting MP J Corbyn for his commitment and service to the people, and want to express that it should be our democratic right to select our MP.”

The resolution to be a thorn in Starmer’s side and stand up for democracy was passed by 98%, with 60 constituency Labour party members backing the motion, one abstaining, and nobody objecting. Although admittedly the Islington North Constituency Labour Party has over 4,000 members in total…

Since the odds of Keir U-turning on this are, for once, almost zero, speculation is still rife over which brave fool will volunteer as the Labour candidate to stand against Jeremy. One name that’s popped up in recent days is none other than former Shadow Transport Secretary Minister Sam Tarry. While Tarry may have been sacked and subsequently deselected in Ilford South, there are rumours he could be parachuted in as a palatable leftie alternative. Kevin Maguire reckons he could be used to convince Jeremy to step down after all. Whoever it is, Guido hears the party may keep the decision under wraps for as long as possible to reduce the harassment they’ll inevitably endure with the local cranks…

If Tarry doesn’t end up in Islington North, he’s still determined to land a seat somewhere. As Guido first reported, his “soulmate” Angela Rayner is publicly stumping for him, and Tarry himself is said to be telling allies this week “I’ll be back”…