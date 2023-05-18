The race to become the Conservative Party’s challenger for Sadiq Khan is well and truly on, with the deadline for initial applicants fast approaching. The process opened on May 9th and candidates are now frantically fighting to build support before nominations close in a weeks time – on May 24th. Co-conspirators may have noticed some campaigns have already taken to buying up political ad space…

After CCHQ does an initial ‘paper sift’ of candidates on May 25th, the list will be whittled down to eight, with two reserves, before a final shortlist of two or three candidates is decided on June 4th. Hustings will take place from June 12th to July 3rd before voting opens to members from July 4th to July 18th. A Conservative candidate will be confirmed on the 19th, with plenty of time to prepare for their showdown with Sadiq next year on May 2nd 2024. For the sake of Londoners’ lungs, it can’t come soon enough.