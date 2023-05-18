The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has opened an investigation into Housing Minister, Rachel Maclean, just as David Mundell was found to have breached the rules. Maclean is being investigated for her “Use of facilities [parliamentary email address] provided from the public purse”. Meanwhile, Mundell made the mistake of sending out a newsletter covering a range of issues – which is prohibited by stationery rules. The claim is not being taken further after he apologised and reimbursed the £1,359 cost. A slap on the wrist.