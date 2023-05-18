“The Claimant was the successful party on the appeal and overall. He has established that the Defendant was responsible for the unlawful publication to 100,000 or more people in this jurisdiction of a serious imputation, which caused serious harm to the Claimant’s reputation, which the Defendant accepts was not true, and which (as she also accepted on appeal) was no longer defensible in the public interest. He has established a right to substantial compensation, now agreed in the sum of £35,000. He has also secured an apology, an acknowledgment of the falsity of the meaning complained of, the amendment of the TED Talk, an undertaking not to repeat the allegation complained of, and the removal of some Tweets…”

Banks tells Guido “victory is final and sweet“. Presumably the mainstream media will actually cover the news this time…

*On closer reading of the costs order we think it will be nearer £2 million – we noticed another “£800,000 that the Claimant was ordered to pay her on account of her costs of the proceedings in the High Court. “