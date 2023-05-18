The second episode of Guto Harri’s Unprecedented podcast reveals Rishi Sunak wasn’t the only one who got under Boris’s skin: he called Emmanuel Macron “a c***” too. In the immediate aftermath of the Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Harri claims the former PM unleashed an enraged diatribe against Macron after the French President criticised the UK’s handling of the refugee crisis, saying “He’s a four-letter word that begins with C. He’s a weirdo. He’s Putin’s lickspittle.” At one point Boris told close allies he was “going to have to punch [Macron’] lights out”…

Luckily the pair “patched things up” at the G7 a few weeks later over a glass of whisky, with no harm done. Harri also reveals what Zelensky told Boris after the UK supplied NLAW missiles to Ukraine: “Every time we fire them, we think of a love story… all you need is N-love…”