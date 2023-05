Oliver Dowden got off on the right foot at PMQs today, cracking a well-received joke about Starmer’s refusal to rule out a coalition with the Liberal Democrats:

“It is a pleasure to see the right honourable lady here today. I was though expecting to face the Labour Leader’s choice for the next Deputy Prime Minister, if they win the election… so I’m surprised the Lib Dem Leader isn’t facing questions today”.

He later joked Starmer and Rayner were “the Phil and Holly of British politics”…