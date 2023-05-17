Guido hears morale amongst Labour advisers is low after the botched handling of the sexual harassment claims against a party aide. The senior staffer has now resigned, having initially been let off with a “final warning” from the party after a protracted 3-year investigation. Earlier this week, POLITICO reported Labour staff had met with General Secretary David Evans to demand answers. If that meeting was Evans’ attempt at damage control, it didn’t work.

Staff are still furious, with a Labour source telling Guido the whole thing makes a mockery of the party’s vow to crack down on sexual violence when in government:

“How can we promise to halve violence against women across the country when LOTO can’t even get this right in the party?”

MPs and staffers are particularly critical of the internal investigation. As with the (still) ongoing probes into Bully Bercow and Diane Abbott, these so-called investigations have a habit of going absolutely nowhere for months on end, even when the outcome in each instance is blindingly obvious. In this case, the staffer had already had a complaint upheld by parliamentary investigators before Labour had even started.

The aide’s identity is an open secret in Labour circles, with several other witnesses coming forward with similar allegations recently. He was removed from PAd WhatsApp groups last week. As always, co-conspirators can keep up to date with the latest movements on the PAd List…