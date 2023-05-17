Labour MP Matt Western Says Rishi is Suffering From “Electoral Dysfunction…”

Labour MP Matt Western landed a decent gag in the Chamber this afternoon. Obviously in no mood to go soft on Dowden for his DPMQs debut…

“I was concerned to read last week that the Prime Minister had to be airlifted to a pharmacy in Southampton after suffering electoral dysfunction. Several weeks earlier he flew all the way from Lancashire to Yorkshire by private jet… the public think that the Prime Minister’s got his head in the clouds. They’re right aren’t they?”

He got a rise out of the backbenchers in the chamber, at least.
