Jolyon Maugham is continuing to make waves by spinning his defeats into victories. Yesterday, the Good Law Project exclusively “💥 Revealed“ that Rishi Sunak personally refused to release details of his “secretive” business council. Sounds concerning…

As is often the case with Jolyon, the reality is far from it – the extent of Jolyon’s exclusive was that a member of the Prime Minister’s information office deemed his demands fell outside of the public interest. His exclusive revelation was a rejection letter.

Remarkably, Jolyon then brags that the “Good Law Project has since learned those names [of businesses on the council]”. You might ask, how did they “discover” the names of members of this top “secret” cabal? They were published on one of the government’s own websites…