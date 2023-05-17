Alister Jack Standing Down at Next Election mdi-fullscreen

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has ruled out triggering a by-election by accepting Boris’s offered peerage, announcing he will instead stand down as an MP at the next general election. Leaving the door wide open for that same peerage in about a year or so…

Jack is one of four MPs Boris nominated for a peerage in his resignation honours, along with Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams, and Alok Sharma. Dorries and Adams have already announced they’re standing down as well. Jack is the 35th Tory to throw in the towel at the election…

 
