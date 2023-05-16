Greggs have defeated Westminster Council in the ongoing sausage war in Leicester Square. The Council had previously banned the pastry giants from selling food between 11pm and 5am on the grounds that the chain would become “a hot spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour“. Even though the McDonald’s 200 metres down the road is allowed to stay open past midnight…

Greggs entered “mediation talks” with the council, and have emerged victorious: hungry punters will be allowed to munch on sausage rolls until 2am. An appeal hearing was scheduled in Westminster Magistrates Court today, although that’s been avoided now the Labour-led council has waved the white flag. Roll with it…