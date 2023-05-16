Unemployment rose unexpectedly to 3.9% in the three months to March, up from 3.8% in the previous quarter and higher than predicted by most economists. The new figures from the Office for National Statistics also show job vacancies have fallen by 55,000 quarter on quarter to just over 1 million in the three months to April. The tenth fall in a row…

PAYE figures also show the number of payrolled employees is down 136,000, the first fall since February 2021. The job market is clearly flagging, even if the UK’s unemployment rate is still lower than in the likes of Canada and France…

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

“It’s encouraging that the unemployment rate remains historically low but difficulty in finding staff and rising prices are a worry for many families and businesses. That’s why we must stick to our plan to halve inflation and help families with the cost of living, while delivering our childcare reforms and supporting older people and disabled people who want to work.”

Inflation is remaining stubbornly high as well, Jeremy…