Despite roping in not-a-real-DJ James O’Brien, tickets to Sadiq Khan’s book talk at the Southbank Centre are already being discounted for far less than the initial asking price on reseller sites such as Central Tickets, with over a week to go. Widespread buyer’s remorse or Khan fire sale for fear of an empty auditorium?

Officially on sale at £15-£35, tickets to the book talk are selling for £6.50 elsewhere online:

Billed as “talking politics, life, and the future of our city and planet”, Khan will chat through his new book Sadiq Khan: “Breathe”. A title laced with irony given the most recent Guido investigation…