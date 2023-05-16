A complaint received by the Attorney General’s Office accuses a senior Labour figure of helping to prejudice the trial of Daran Hill, a lobbyist charged with making and distributing indecent images of children. Chris Elmore, a Deputy Chair of the Labour Party, liked a tweet which has been subject of a contempt of court complaint. Needless to say, Guido will not be sharing the tweet in question…

The complaint, of which Guido has had sight, suggests the tweet liked and shared by a number of figures in Welsh public life, is contemptuous and encourages others to act in contempt of court. Perhaps more seriously the complaint claims the tweet could prejudice the case which, if upheld, could see the same effect as a not guilty verdict. Daran Hill faces two counts of distributing indecent images of children and three counts of making them.

Daran was formerly a director at political lobbying firm Positif and director of the 2011 “yes” campaign to devolve more power to Wales. He had been a Labour member before, in 2021, switching and offering his “services and loyalty” to the Conservatives. The hearing is due later this month.