Essex Police have opened a new investigation into Julian Knight for serious sexual assault. The case was referred to them by another force. In March the Metropolitan had closed a prior investigation into the MP, however it wasn’t long before the BBC reported on four fresh complaints. Essex Police said:

“We have agreed to take on an investigation which has been referred to us from the Metropolitan Police Service. We are investigating an allegation of serious sexual assault. Detectives who specialise in cases of this kind will gather evidence and conduct a thorough investigation.”

Knight still maintains his innocence…