WATCH: Suella Swipes Back at Heckling Protesters

Punch and Judy antics continued after the interval at the National Conservatism Conference, as Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s keynote address was disrupted by Extinction Rebellion protestors.

Once multiple hecklers had been forcibly ejected, a composed Suella asked the audience “anyone else?” before quipping “it’s audition day for the Shadow Cabinet!” Earlier this morning Jacob Rees-Mogg was interrupted by prog-rocker Dirk Campbell, despite Mogg spending most of the speech criticising the government…

Hat-tip: Dominic Penna