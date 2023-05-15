WATCH: Jacob Rees-Mogg Speech Interrupted by Extinction Rebellion Activist

Jacob Rees-Mogg took an interruption to his speech at today’s National Conservatism Conference in his stride, using it to profess his support for free speech. Jacob responded with good poise to his heckler, who could be heard rambling about the characteristics of fascism, before adding:

“Well there we go our jolly good fellow has had to leave, but we believe in freedom of speech. So he can have his national loony conference next week, and he can see how many people he gets to come along.”

Jacob wasn’t wrong to point to his disruptor’s “loony” characteristics. Unsurprisingly, he’s also a member of Extinction Rebellion.

Dirk Campbell is a prolific eco-activist and musician, of prog rock band heritage, with credits for films and television. He’s also got form for criticising Rees-Mogg, having done so in his most recent tweet. Unfortunately for the Prime Minister, Jacob’s sympathetic response didn’t extend to the Sunak’s U-turn on the scrapping of EU regulations. Jacob went on to label the government’s Brexit plan “pathetically under-ambitious”.