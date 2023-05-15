Keir Starmer has refused once again to rule out a coalition with the Liberal Democrats. Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning, Starmer was asked eight times – surely a record – whether he’d agree to a coalition with the LibDems… and the best he could say was “wait and see”:

“I’m not in the business of talking about deals or pacts… I would say we’re going for a majority and you know, I’m not taking this… well look Nick we’re going to have to see what the situation is next year.”

Having dismissed the idea of “talking about pacts or deals” with the LibDems, for some reason it didn’t take Ferrari eight attempts to get Starmer to rule out the same talks with the SNP. He managed to answer that question in one go, at least…