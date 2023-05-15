Now that Lord Frost has finally confirmed he’s applied to be a Tory MP, the SW1 rumour mill is spinning over which constituency he’s set to contest. His official statement over the weekend gave no clues:

“I am grateful to the Party authorities for accepting my application as a potential Conservative candidate for the House of Commons, the centre of our national political life. I have not yet applied for any seat and am considering my next steps. Meanwhile I look forward to campaigning for the Party and for conservative principles in the months to come.”

There had been talk over the last few days that he’s being lined up to challenge Andrew Bridgen for North West Leicestershire, now that Bridgen has jumped ship to Reclaim and left an opening for the Tory candidacy – a rumour based on him apparently having some local link to the region. Guido hears Team Frost are strongly denying this rumour this morning and sticking to the line that he is still merely “considering next steps“. Mid Derbyshire is another mooted option, with Tory incumbent Pauline Latham standing down at the next election. Even without a confirmed candidate, the Tories are still set to hold both seats according to UK Polling Report…