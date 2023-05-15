Separately, I will submit several complaints with evidence of these incidents including one of the clique texting me a violent threat, others playing truth or dare during the pride parade as a form of bullying those leading the parade for Labour at Manchester pride and a drunken abusive intimidating incident that happened at conference 2022, which the party has said it is unable to take action on. The national executive needs to take action on this and not allow the small clique responsible to simply derail any attempts to hold them to account and to ensure we have a thriving and safe environment for all volunteers in LGBT+ Labour.

Sadly none of this is new. It has happened a lot over the last two years before this committee with most national officers who are trans resigning as a result and has led to a dysfunction at the heart of LGBT+ Labour that has been hard to stabilise since.

It has been one of the hardest years for LGBT+ Labour. At times we have come close to the association tearing itself apart as we have attempted to walk a fine line between the majority of the membership who believes we should be more forthright in our campaigning for trans rights and those who believe that even a campaign for a transphobia definition goes too far.

Yet we have achieved many wins despite this. LGBT+ Labour has never been this active, has never had such a large and engaged membership as it does today, has never had the infrastructure we have built in parliament, with external stakeholders, internal stakeholders, the three priority campaigns, the NPF canvassing campaign, national campaign sessions and a volunteer base with the next generation of people who had been disengaged before this year. Incidentally, all these things were fought tooth and nail against by the small clique on committee who swore that it would not be possible and it would lead to the ruin of LGBT+ Labour.