The economy contracted by 0.3% in March, according to statistics released today. Despite the figures being lower than expected, the economy did grow in the first quarter of 2023. By an anaemic 0.1%.

Although technically Rishi could claim the win for his pledge to “grow the economy”, it couldn’t be more marginal. Elsewhere the Prime Minister is seeing even less success. As reported yesterday, NHS waiting lists have now increased to a record high – of over 7,330,000. As a reminder, Rishi pledged to cut them.

Meanwhile, the small boats have not been stopped. In fact, April saw the highest number of migrants detected in the channel of any month this year – with 2,153. Numbers until the 9th May don’t look much better either – 745 migrants were detected before even a third of the month had passed. You don’t need to have studied maths until 18 to see that the figures aren’t looking good.