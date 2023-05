A former Labour MP, Paul Clark, has pleaded guilty to nine charges of possessing and distributing child sex abuse images. Clark, who had been Parliamentary Private Secretary to John Prescott and Ed Balls, was jailed for 28 months and faces 10 years on the Sex Offenders’ List. Amongst the “ghastly, unpleasant and horrific” content were videos involving children as young as three. On his arrest, Clark told officers “I kept telling myself to stop”. He accessed over 1,440 videos.