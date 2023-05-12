Arron Banks says Carole Cadwalladr has finally coughed up £35,000 in damages following her appeal court loss in February, along with an apology. She had exactly two weeks from 28th April to hand over the cash. Today is the 14th day…

I received £35k of damages from Carole Cadwalldr today, an apology, an undertaking not to tell fibs again, and the infamous TED talk edited out. Cost decision to follow. Total vindication & a lesson to all journalists to only publish the facts! @jonsopel, as Trump said you beaut — Arron Banks (@Arron_banks) May 12, 2023

Banks reckons the total cost decision could see her facing multi-million pound costs. For some reason, most of the mainstream press still haven’t covered this…