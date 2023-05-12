Carole Cadwalladr Apologises to Banks, Pays £35,000 in Damages mdi-fullscreen

Arron Banks says Carole Cadwalladr has finally coughed up £35,000 in damages following her appeal court loss in February, along with an apology. She had exactly two weeks from 28th April to hand over the cash. Today is the 14th day…

Banks reckons the total cost decision could see her facing multi-million pound costs. For some reason, most of the mainstream press still haven’t covered this…
mdi-tag-outline M'Learned Friends
mdi-account-multiple-outline Arron Banks Carole Cadwalladr
mdi-timer May 12 2023 @ 15:40 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments