Sunak has waded into the debacle of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) turning a cold shoulder to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with Boris in tow. While the President of war-torn Ukraine had hoped to feature in a surprise virtual address at the ceremony, the EBU stressed that the “non-political nature of the event” would render any appearance “against the rules.” Europe and their superfluous self-contradictory laws…

The PM’s spokesperson said Sunak believed it would be “fitting for President Zelenskyy to address the event” and emphasised that he was “disappointed by the decision from the European Broadcasting Union.” Boris joined in the chorus to proclaim that it “would have been right to hear” from Zelenskyy, and remind the EBU that “there is only one reason the contest is not in Ukraine and that is because of Putin’s illegal war.”

The EBU, which represents over 100 broadcasters including the BBC, noted Zelenskyy’s “laudable intentions” as they closed the door in his face “regrettably”. Eurovision and the EBU seem to have forgotten about their non-political stance when they rightly barred Russia indefinitely from the competition last year.