A Turkish Presidential Candidate, Muharrem İnce, has been ejected from the race after a sex tape allegedly featuring the opposition leader emerged on social media. İnce’s premature finish is a fresh blow to President Erdogan, as he had been splitting the opposition vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is now expected to come out on top.

Whilst announcing his withdrawal, İnce issued a hard denial of the claims. He said the “fake” images originated from Israel…

“Fake invoices, fake videos, pictures… they took a video from an Israeli porn website and added my face there… Unfortunately some people in Turkey shared those for the sake of being in so-called opposition.”

Erdogan’s popularity was down already, and with the election just three days away, he’ll struggle to get it up again.