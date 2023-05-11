NHS waiting lists hit a record high of around 7.3 million people at the end of March, up from 7.2 million in February and the highest since records began in August 2007. Rishi promised in January that “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”, yet here we are in May and the list is only growing…

The government also failed to meet its promise to cut all waits of over 18 months for routine treatment by April. Although the figure has dropped from 29,778 to 10,737 between the end of February and March, by Guido’s maths that’s still significantly higher than 0. The only hope Rishi has of clawing back support is by showing results. So far, he’s falling short. The tide needs to turn, and quickly…