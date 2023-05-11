Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has finally quit after a damning internal report found a “toxic” culture of “harassment, bullying and misogyny” in the party. Reports emerged on Tuesday night that Price was set to stand down, although the party kept schtum until yesterday evening. Price is out, with a new leader set to be put in place by the summer…

Despite initially claiming he’d be “abdicating [his] responsibility” to resign, Plaid published his resignation letter last night:

“We have driven the agenda for change in a way that no previous opposition party has dreamt of doing. The Cooperation Agreement was truly ground-breaking and has delivered life-changing benefits to our children, families and friends all over Wales. Our core driver – independence for Wales – has broken the banks of mainstream politics and now many, from all parts and all parties, believe like we do that it is a matter of when and not if. My commitment to our vision of a nation transformed remains as strong as ever, and my energy for change undimmed.”

Paying the price…