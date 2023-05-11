LISTEN: Guto Harri Reveals Boris’s Sweary Response to Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson wanted to send a meme video to Rishi Sunak calling him a “a c*nt” after he resigned as Chancellor last year. The swear-y revelation comes from the first episode of Guto Harri’s new podcast, Unprecedented, which sheds more light on tensions between Boris and Rishi – both over policy and Sunak’s resignation. Guto describes Boris’s response to Rishi’s resignation, which he saw as “the great betrayal of all time”, and how he joked about sending him a video (as seen above) ending with the charge “you’re a c*nt”. Listener discretion is advised for co-conspirators with an aversion to robust language…

These tensions came to a head following a prolonged period of policy clashes. Boris “wanted something more dynamic to deliver economic growth”, whilst Rishi was “digging in”. The frustration with a “bank manager” Chancellor became too much for Boris, who “blew up”, exclaiming “f*ck this sh*t, man. F*ck this shit. We need to clear out the Treasury… We need dynamism! We’re not here to just manage the decline. We need the growth engine of the British economy to be humming…”

Unfortunately, Rishi wasn’t in the room.