The Camden councillor hoping to unseat Boris Johnson in Uxbridge is the man responsible for a flagship development which became “overwhelmed with damp and black mould”. Danny Beales’s profile on Camden Labour boasts he is the “cabinet member responsible for Camden’s ambitious council house building programme”. It’s not something to be proud of considering recent developments…

Last week it was reported that an 89-year old great grandmother, Margaret Davis, was forced to move out of her flat in Camden’s flagship housing block due to poor conditions. Margaret, who has suffered from pneumonia, had been housed in the block since 2018, after the council demolished her flat of 55 years. The Council also delayed their plans to move Margaret, though have now done so and issued an apology. All on Danny’s watch. Considering his stump speech leans so heavily on experiences of homelessness, he of all people should know the value of good quality housing.

Danny has previously bragged of acting on the housing crisis where the national government “has failed”. He adds that Camden Council, which operates over Sir Keir’s constituency, is “showing the way for a Labour government”. Guido wouldn’t put that one in the manifesto…