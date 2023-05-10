WATCH: Tucker Carlson Announces Revived Show on Twitter

Fresh from being fired by FOX at the end of last month, Tucker Carlson has now announced that his show will be resuscitated, in some shape or form, on Twitter. The announcement video, now with over 73 million views, was posted as his website proclaimed ‘TUCKER IS BACK’. Complete with a photo of Tucker holding a gun.

Tucker added:

“At the most basic level the news you consume is a lie. A lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind. Facts have been withheld on purpose, along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated… We’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right you have. Without it, you have no others.”

Musk responded to Carlson’s declaration of love with the terms and conditions, pointing out fire exits and loos:

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes. I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators. Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising….”

It’s not surprising Musk wants to keep his distance from conspiracy-loving Carlson…