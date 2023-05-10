WATCH: Bridgen Announces He’s Filed Claim for Defamation Against Matt Hancock

Whilst news of Reclaim’s big announcement was already out ahead of today’s press conference, Andrew Bridgen did make one surprise revelation towards the end of proceedings. He informed the audience:

“I have submitted a defamation claim to the Royal Court of Justice against one Matthew Hancock MP. The basis of my claim is that Mr Hancock’s accusation of antisemitism against me is a false slur to deliberately try and shutdown valid concerns raised by me on behalf of my constituents and thousands of others around the world about the safety and efficacy of experimental Covid 19 injections.”

Popcorn at the ready…

UPDATE: Matt Hancock isn’t backing down. His spokesperson said: