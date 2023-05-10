Adam Price is set to resign as the leader of Plaid Cymru, according to Nation.Cmru. It comes as the party continues to reel from the publication of a report which found Plaid had a “toxic” culture of “harassment, bullying and misogyny”. It also concluded there was a “lack of collective leadership and governance across the party”. Price initially apologised for the report. Yet just six days ago, he was insistent that he would not resign.

Nation.Cymru reports that Price wants to stand down immediately, whilst others want a more organised transition. His decision came about after an emergency meeting of the party’s Senedd group. Plaid Cymru are yet to respond to the reports.

Senedd Plaid group chair, Llyr Gruffydd appeared on ITV’s Sharp End last night and failed to support Price. After being asked if Price would be leader this time next week, Gruffydd said “I don’t have a crystal ball”. It looks like Adam’s political career will pay the ultimate Price.