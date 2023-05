All the usual hits in PMQs today, with Sir Keir accusing Rishi of being out of touch, and Sunak returning the favour over Starmer’s U-turns and Labour’s obvious coalition dealmaking with the LibDems. The Tories will be pleased enough with Rishi’s performance given the local election drubbing. Sir Keir, meanwhile, landed a few decent jokes. Andrew Bridgen bobbed repeatedly to no avail while Laurence Fox beamed proudly from the gallery…