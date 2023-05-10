Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has confirmed the government is watering down its EU Retained Law Bill – the Bill designed to torch thousands of EU laws by the end of the year – by scrapping the sunset clause. Meaning the total number of laws set to be binned this year has just been dramatically scaled back…

In a written statement published this afternoon, Badenoch claimed “our focus will be on policies that push businesses forward”. Cynics might say it’s to appease Remainer peers in the Lords…

Over the past year Whitehall departments have been working hard to identify retained EU law to preserve, reform or revoke. However, with the growing volume of REUL being identified, and the risks of legal uncertainty posed by sunsetting instruments made under EU law, it has become clear that the programme was becoming more about reducing legal risk by preserving EU laws than prioritising meaningful reform […] Today the Government is tabling an amendment for Lords Report, which will replace the current sunset in the Bill with a list of the retained EU laws that we intend to revoke under the Bill at the end of 2023.

Kemi added the government “has already revoked or reformed over 1,000 EU laws since our exit”, and promised to scrap hundreds more. Either way, Tory Brexiteers are furious that this now makes retaining EU laws the default position, regardless of how aggressively the government claims they’ll cut red tape. Guido has been unable as yet to confirm if this means we will wasting time and reducing productivity clicking on those infernal EU-mandated cookie pop-ups every time we visit a website – something the Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden committed to doing as “one of the big prizes of leaving”. So much for that EU law bonfire Rishi promised…