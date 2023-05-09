An Ofcom investigation has ruled against Mark Steyn’s former show on GB News for the second time. Following Steyn’s first breach in March, the broadcasting watchdog said today that Steyn had allowed guest Dr. Naomi Wolf “to promote a serious conspiracy theory [about vaccines] without challenge or context”. The report added there was “no scrutiny of the evidence she claimed to hold to support her claims“. GB News has now been asked to “attend a meeting with Ofcom” to discuss compliance…

“We found that the comments made by Naomi Wolf had the potential to impact viewers’ decisions about their health and were therefore potentially harmful. Given that GB News did not take adequate steps to protect viewers from this potentially harmful content, we have found the channel in breach of Rule 2.1 of the Broadcasting Code. This is the second significant breach of the Code recorded against GB News. In light of this, we are requesting that GB News attends a meeting with Ofcom to discuss its approach to compliance.”

Steyn has already parted ways with the channel, leaving in February in protest at executives’ efforts make him liable for potential Ofcom fines. Looks like they had good reason to do that…