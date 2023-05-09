Liz Truss has booked her next big speaking gig in her ongoing comeback tour: she’s jetting over to Taiwan to deliver a keynote speech and meet senior members of the Taiwanese government. All while Rishi walks a delicate line on the “epoch-defining and systemic challenge” posed by China…

Speaking this morning, Truss said:

“Taiwan is a beacon of freedom and democracy. I’m looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing.”

Nancy Pelosi’s visit last August sparked a huge tantrum from Beijing. Radio silence from Beijing regarding Liz’s trip so far…