A new Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll conducted after the local elections has Labour on 41%, a drop of five points since the last survey. The Tories have gained one point to reach 29%. The 12-point gap is the lowest since Rishi walked into Number 10 last October…

The party with the most to cheer will be the LibDems: their support has surged by 4 points to 16% of the vote. Their highest numbers since the 2019 general election.

While Rishi might take comfort in the narrowing national poll lead after the bruising local election results on Friday, his personal approval rating has dropped by 2 points since last week, now sitting at -7. Starmer’s, meanwhile, is +10. Starmer is now also leading across all leadership characteristics, including on trust with the economy…