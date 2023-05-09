Guto Harri Reveals Boris’s Attitude to “Psycho” Sue Gray’s Partygate Stitch-Up

Ahead of the launch of his new podcast, Unprecedented, Guto Harri has been out on the media round. After the Mail detailed his claims that Boris and then Prince Charles had a bust-up over the Rwanda policy, speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning he’s now shed light on Boris’s view of Partygate. When asked how Boris described Sue, Guto said:

“One word maybe that will be recurring in it, “psycho” Sue Gray would be part of it. There was a sense that she lacked perspective as to what he had done… towards the end I think he rightfully thought that there was no perspective and things were completely out of all proportion in the way Partygate was viewed”.

Boris’s view on “psycho” Sue has only been vindicated by subsequent events…