Guido understands Andrew Bridgen is set to join Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party tomorrow morning, meaning the party will be represented in the Commons for the first time. He will be unveiled at a press conference at 10 a.m., as teased by Laurence Fox last night…

Bridgen lost the Conservative Party whip in January for comparing the vaccine rollout to the Holocaust, and subsequently had his party membership suspended after a disciplinary panel ruled against him. He nonetheless vowed to stand at the next election. Now we know why…