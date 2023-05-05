While Westminster remains focused on the local election results, Police Scotland’s SNP finance probe is trundling along. The Daily Record has today revealed some bizarre details from the investigation which saw SNP HQ and Sturgeon’s home being searched. Amongst the top targets sought on a warrant by Scottish police were a wheelbarrow and a women’s razor. The police’s total wish list was over 100 pages long…

The household items are just some of the purchases being scrutinised as part of the investigation into how £600,000 of independence campaign donations were spent. Pots, pans, jewellery, a fridge-freezer and a luxury pen were also seized. Cops have also been on the lookout for SNP burner phones…