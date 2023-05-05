Prolific Liberal Democrat candidate Chris Twells has finally received the electoral reward his commitment to standing as a losing candidate deserves. He has just been elected to represent Tetbury with Upton. Despite already being a councillor 160 miles away…

Although his behaviour is legal, Twells’s literature did make the dubious claim he could “keep in touch and work hard for this area all year round”. The Mayor of Salford, where Chris is already a councillor, has now called on him to “do the right thing and resign”. He will now be able to claim double expenses. Chris had defended his electoral two-timing by claiming he was merely a “paper candidate”. Oops.