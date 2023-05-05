As results from yesterday’s local elections continue to filter through, Rishi Sunak arrived at CCHQ this morning with bags of bacon rolls. They’ll need them, based on the night they’ve had. As of going to pixel, Labour have gained 119 councillors, the Conservatives have lost 228 whilst the Liberal Democrats and Greens have gained 61 and 33 respectively. And only a quarter of councils have so far declared.

According to polling expert John Curtice, the trend-line suggests they could be on course for losses of 1,000 seats – which had been previously touted as the low bar for expectation management. Amongst the Conservatives’ flagship losses so far have been the stronghold of Medway, a Tory council for 20 years lost to Labour, as well as Windsor and Maidenhead – home to Eton and Windsor Castle – gained by the Liberal Democrats. Labour also won Stoke-on-Trent from no overall control. Labour claim results like this put them on course for a general election majority…

Ed Davey is a happy man this morning, on GMB he hailed a “ground-breaking night” for the Lib Dems, a perennial claim. Meanwhile, Greg Hands has been busy spinning silver linings. Speaking to GB News he pointed to Tory gains in Peterborough and Bassetlaw adding “in some areas Keir Starmer is performing worse than Jeremy Corbyn”. In a pool clip, Rishi Sunak added his voice to the reaction, caveating the “disappointing” results with the proviso that “it’s still early, we’ve just had a quarter of the results in”. You don’t need the Prime Minister’s maths abilities to see that it’s not looking good for the Tories.