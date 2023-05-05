Labour’s “I’d Hang Tories” Candidate Wins by a Landslide mdi-fullscreen

Amongst today’s local election results, Guido’s been paying close attention to the fortunes of our favourite council crazies, and so far, they’ve had mixed fortunes. After a win for the LibDems’ two-timing councillor in his second seat and a loss for Newcastle Uni’s least favourite Tory, Labour’s Israr Ahmed – who co-conspirators may recall argued he wanted to “hang Tories” – has won his seat in Calderdale. Israr didn’t just take the seat… he won it by a landslide.

Clearly a popular message…

UPDATE: Labour’s Chris Mawby has lost his bid for election in Rugby. The Liberal Democrats’ “cocktail of hatred” candidate has also lost.
mdi-tag-outline Local Elections LOLabour
mdi-account-multiple-outline Israr Ahmed
mdi-timer May 5 2023 @ 14:32 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments