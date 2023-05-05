Results are still rolling in for Sheffield City Council, although if Labour bring it over the line, any celebrations will likely be short-lived. According to the Yorkshire Post, Labour’s Council leader Terry Fox is set to stand down in the wake of a damning internal party report which will see the Labour’s National Executive Committee “overseeing group matters for the foreseeable future“. Not something you’ll have spotted on any of their campaign leaflets…

The report allegedly shows that Labour HQ are set to impose campaign improvement boards in several areas across the country, with Fox being forced out for mishandling the city’s tree-felling scandal, which saw thousands of healthy trees cut down unnecessarily. An earlier inquiry led by Sir Mark Lowcock said the scandal “amounted to a serious and sustained failure of strategic leadership”…

Labour currently hold 39 of the 84 seats in the City, having governed in a coalition with the LibDems and the Greens for the last year. Fox is expected to stay on as leader until a replacement is found later this month. Outfoxed…