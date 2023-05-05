Peter Soulsby has once again been re-elected as Labour’s Mayor of Leicester with a vote share of 39.3%. Rita Patel, the former Labour councillor who stood as an independent against him, came fourth on 8.9%. Patel was one of several councillors who organised a plot to oust Soulsby at a special meeting of Leicester City Council, only to fail and lose the whip. Now she’s lost again…

This will be yet another blow for Keith Vaz, who is alleged to have backed the anti-Soulsby campaign by encouraging Patel to stand. Her candidacy was dubbed by locals as the launch of “the Keith Vaz Independent Party“. All part of Vaz’s ongoing personal feud with Soulsby…

Unfortunately for Keith, it failed. The party’s over…