The Guardian has, again, landed itself in hot water for failing to practise what it preaches. The slip-up this time comes from a land down under, as Guardian Australia editor, Lenore Taylor, was forced to correct the record after making false statements about Sky News Australia. Lenore claimed Sky News had broadcast a “very right-wing evangelic Christian” program. The show was, in fact, broadcast by Foxtel Cable Television. The Guardian since retracted the claim and amended the information. The false statement was made on the Full Story podcast – focussing on “the consequences of lies”…

What’s more, it’s not the first correction issued by The Guardian about Sky News Australia – even in the past week alone. They previously amended an article after they omitted the fact that a watchdog investigation into Sky News Australia only came about after 80 complaints by former Australian Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd. A spokesman for Sky News Australia said:

“Guardian Australia has been required to publish corrections on a number of occasions in relation to Sky News Australia. This latest factual error is particularly ironic given the purported expertise of the presenters on the podcast, discussing misinformation”.

The fake news Guardian’s commitment to misinformation knows no borders.