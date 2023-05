The BBC’s Projected National Share of the vote – a model which predicts how all of Britain would vote based on today’s results – gives Labour a 9-point lead:

Conservative – 26%

Labour – 35%

Liberal Democrats – 20%

Others – 19%

John Curtice says this would be “perhaps just enough” to hand Starmer the keys to Number 10, assuming it translated to a 4.5% swing in Westminster…