As chair of the Socialist Campaign Group, Zarah Sultana has a strong anti-capitalist vibe to maintain. In a campaign video, previously pinned to the top of her Twitter profile, Zarah railed against political greed, saying “some MPs are just in it for themselves”. Zarah is different: She will “Never Take a Penny From Corporate Donors”.

Guido therefore was surprised to see her entry in the register of interests. Zarah enjoyed match day hospitality to the value of £700 courtesy of Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC at her beloved Liverpool Football Club. As much as Liverpool supporters might wish to believe the club is a workers’ co-operative, they’re actually owned by a US headquartered multinational corporation, Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC.

Controlled by billionaire investors, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is an American multinational sports holding conglomerate which owns baseball team the Boston Red Sox, the Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. and the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins. Fans have criticised the billionaires who own Liverpool for burdening the club with debts of millions – the club owes FSG over £70 million and other lenders some £88 million. Such financial engineering at the expense of fans is no concern of Zarah when she has a free ticket to swipe from the bosses…

Unfortunately for Zarah, she didn’t see Liverpool win, though she took comfort in her prediction of “a Champions League victory” in Paris. Liverpool lost that Champions League final.

This isn’t the first time Zarah’s corporate hospitality has highlighted hypocrisy, in 2020 she faced her fears to attend a maskless MOBO awards. When it comes to MPs in it for themselves, Zarah will never walk alone.