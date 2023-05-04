The latest Register of Interests update has been released, and as always, Guido brings you the highlights. Boris has had another good showing, taking £239,009.42 for his speech in Lagos, although £180,323.85 was deducted in relation to an advance paid out earlier this year. Boris wasn’t the only ex-Prime Minister remunerated for their oratory skills… although Liz Truss isn’t quite cashing the big cheques just yet. She received £7,600 to cover travel and accommodation for her trip to D.C. for the Margaret Thatcher Freedom Lecture last month. Although she also registered a £50,000 private donation from business tycoon Jeremy Hosking to “for staff and office costs to support [her] with policy”…

Keir Starmer accepted two tickets worth a total of £700 to watch Arsenal draw with West Ham, courtesy of Mulalley & Co. Limited. His Shadow Cabinet colleague David Lammy accepted his usual pocket money from LBC, this time worth £4,000. Over on GB News, Jacob Rees-Mogg received £32,083.34 for the 40 hours’ work put in for his new show. A price worth paying to repeatedly whack Piers in the ratings…

The testicle-munching jungle bronze medallist Matt Hancock is still bringing home the TV big bucks, taking in a whopping £10,000 for a single interview on Good Morning Britain. He also got £1,600 to read out the audiobook he co-authored with Isabel Oakeshott. Which might help with any legal bills after she gave his WhatsApps to the Telegraph.

Finally, Neil Hudson, Graham Stuart, Bill Wiggin, Nigel Adams, Aaron Bell, and Crispin Blunt each received £700 to head to sunny Corfu for a cricket tournament whilst Parliament was sitting. As always, nice work if you can get it…