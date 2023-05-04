Just when the SNP looked to be taking steps in the right direction with the appointment of new auditors, a poll was released which only reinforces the depth of the party’s crisis. Yesterday evening, Redfield & Wilton shared data which showed the SNP falling behind Labour in Holyrood regional list support – Labour is on 27% (+3) to 25% (-5) for the SNP. The SNP lost the lead for the first time since 2014…

Although the Scot Nats were still ahead in Westminster voting intention and the Holyrood constituency vote, their leads over Labour, of 3% in Westminster and 4% in Holyrood, were down 2% and 6% respectively. Humza Yousaf also fared badly; his net approval is now sat on -17%. Similarly, the margin against Scottish independence has fallen by 4%. “No” now leads by 10%…